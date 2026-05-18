Big Update on Jana Nayagan Censor Clearance

Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan has been delayed by five months. The film which was scheduled for January 9th release has been occupied with censor hurdles. The Revising Committee watched the film a few weeks ago but the censor certificate was not issued. Here comes a big update finally. The panel of the Revising Committee has cleared Jana Nayagan and the makers are expected to get the censor certificate before this weekend. Once the censor certificate is issued, the team will announce the new release date.

Jana Nayagan is expected to hit the screens on June 19th in theatres. The makers will close the business deals once again after the release date is announced. Amazon Prime and Zee Studios are in talks for the digital rights of the film. With Vijay making a stupendous political debut, Jana Nayagan will open on a super strong note in Tamil Nadu. His success brought back Jana Nayagan into business. H Vinoth is the director and KVN Productions are the producers.