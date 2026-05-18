AR Rahman’s Big Statement on Peddi

Oscar winning composer AR Rahman has delivered the finest work in Indian cinema. He has worked for several international films over the years. Rahman had plans to work on a straight Telugu film for years but it did not happen. After years, he is scoring music for a Telugu film Peddi featuring Ram Charan in the lead role. During the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Rahman had a big statement about Peddi.

“I started with Tamil films and headed to Telugu dubbing movies and Hindi films. I was waiting for the right Telugu film and this is the one” told Rahman. The ace music composer is quite choosy and he is not working on every project that he is approached for. Rahman keeps up the expectations on Peddi skyhigh. Ram Charan thanked Buchi Babu for convincing AR Rahman for Peddi. He called Rahman the centre pillar of the project.

Peddi directed by Buchi Babu is heading for release on June 4th in theatres in a grand manner. The trailer has received unanimous positive response from the audience.