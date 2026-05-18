x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Movie News

My Dad asked me to relish every moment of Peddi – Ram Charan

Published on May 18, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
AR Rahman’s Big Statement on Peddi
image
My Dad asked me to relish every moment of Peddi – Ram Charan
image
Thalaivar173: What’s Happening?
image
Drishyam 3: A Great Opportunity Wasted
image
Rashmika Mandanna Accidentally Drops The ‘F Word’

My Dad asked me to relish every moment of Peddi – Ram Charan

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s Peddi is creating worldwide sensation and the trailer has been unveiled today at Mumbai amidst huge fanfare. It is receiving great response on social media with everyone praising visuals, performances and story. Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, AR Rahman, Director Buchi Babu Sana, Producer Venkata Satish Kilaru, Divyendu Sharma have attended the event.

AR Rahman stated that he is glad to be doing a direct Telugu film after a long time that too Peddi kind of a cult film. He stated that he watched the film and Ram Charan has outperformed himself. He called Buchi Babu has a tough taskmaster and stated that he is glad to have found him and this film.

Producer Satish stated that he is glad to be debuting as a producer with Peddi and he became a producer because Ram Charan gave him his word to give dates. He thanked him for breaking his bones for the film and dedicating so much. He remarked that he is proud of such a great film.

Janhvi Kapoor stated that Buchi Babu used to give her different directions for the role and that opened her up completely. She praised Ram Charan has a monster and complemented his performance. Buchi Babu looked nervous but thanked Ram Charan for breathing life into his character and existing as Peddi for two years.

Ram Charan stated that it is hard to find great films and scripts. He said, ” We find one every decade but I got Peddi immediately after a film like RRR. I am happy to be doing such a role on screen and it is a cult film.” He remembered that Megastar Chiranjeevi watched few portions and said, ” Relish every moment, it is hard to find such a character and film.”

He continued to say that each and every department gave their blood, heart and soul for the film. He thanked AR Rahman for his score, Ratnavelu for his visuals, producer Satish for giving everything moive requires. He told to audiences that Peddi will be a lifetime experience on big screens and they should not miss it from 4th June, in theatres.

Next AR Rahman’s Big Statement on Peddi Previous Thalaivar173: What’s Happening?
else

TRENDING

image
AR Rahman’s Big Statement on Peddi
image
My Dad asked me to relish every moment of Peddi – Ram Charan
image
Thalaivar173: What’s Happening?

Latest

image
AR Rahman’s Big Statement on Peddi
image
My Dad asked me to relish every moment of Peddi – Ram Charan
image
Thalaivar173: What’s Happening?
image
Drishyam 3: A Great Opportunity Wasted
image
Rashmika Mandanna Accidentally Drops The ‘F Word’

Most Read

image
Kerala Sets a New Benchmark for Political Decency
image
VHP Demands AP Population Incentives Only for Hindus
image
Nara Devansh Turns Content Creator With Launch of YouTube Channel

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album