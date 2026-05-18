My Dad asked me to relish every moment of Peddi – Ram Charan

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s Peddi is creating worldwide sensation and the trailer has been unveiled today at Mumbai amidst huge fanfare. It is receiving great response on social media with everyone praising visuals, performances and story. Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, AR Rahman, Director Buchi Babu Sana, Producer Venkata Satish Kilaru, Divyendu Sharma have attended the event.

AR Rahman stated that he is glad to be doing a direct Telugu film after a long time that too Peddi kind of a cult film. He stated that he watched the film and Ram Charan has outperformed himself. He called Buchi Babu has a tough taskmaster and stated that he is glad to have found him and this film.

Producer Satish stated that he is glad to be debuting as a producer with Peddi and he became a producer because Ram Charan gave him his word to give dates. He thanked him for breaking his bones for the film and dedicating so much. He remarked that he is proud of such a great film.

Janhvi Kapoor stated that Buchi Babu used to give her different directions for the role and that opened her up completely. She praised Ram Charan has a monster and complemented his performance. Buchi Babu looked nervous but thanked Ram Charan for breathing life into his character and existing as Peddi for two years.

Ram Charan stated that it is hard to find great films and scripts. He said, ” We find one every decade but I got Peddi immediately after a film like RRR. I am happy to be doing such a role on screen and it is a cult film.” He remembered that Megastar Chiranjeevi watched few portions and said, ” Relish every moment, it is hard to find such a character and film.”

He continued to say that each and every department gave their blood, heart and soul for the film. He thanked AR Rahman for his score, Ratnavelu for his visuals, producer Satish for giving everything moive requires. He told to audiences that Peddi will be a lifetime experience on big screens and they should not miss it from 4th June, in theatres.