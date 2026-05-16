BJP Finalises Annamalai for Rajya Sabha From Andhra Pradesh ?

The Bharatiya Janata Party is making a series of strategic political moves with Andhra Pradesh at the centre of its plans.

Four Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh are set to fall vacant soon. The Election Commission is expected to issue the notification for these elections on May 21 or 22. At the same time, discussions about a possible Union Cabinet reshuffle have also gained momentum in Delhi. Against this backdrop, alliance partners have reportedly reached a broad understanding on seat sharing.

According to political sources, the Telugu Desam Party is likely to take two seats while the BJP and Jana Sena are expected to get one seat each. The BJP leadership has already made up its mind on its nominee from Andhra Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are believed to have personally cleared the name.

Several senior BJP leaders were in the race for the Rajya Sabha berth. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy was seen as a strong contender. Senior BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao also made efforts for another term. Social activist Manda Krishna Madiga, whose name had surfaced in earlier discussions, was once again mentioned in political circles.

However, the party leadership appears to have surprised many with a completely different choice. Reliable information suggests that former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has been finalised for the Rajya Sabha seat from Andhra Pradesh.

Annamalai recently stayed away from contesting the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Political developments in Tamil Nadu are changing rapidly after actor Vijay’s political rise and the growing internal issues within the AIADMK. In this situation, the BJP leadership reportedly sees Annamalai as an important face for the party’s future in South India.

The move also highlights how the BJP is using Andhra Pradesh strategically within the NDA alliance framework. Instead of treating the Rajya Sabha election as a routine political exercise, the party appears to be using it to build a stronger national leadership structure ahead of future electoral battles.

Unless there is a last minute political change, Annamalai’s entry into the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh now looks almost certain.