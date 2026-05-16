NTR’s Dragon to have the Lengthiest Glimpse

NTR is shooting for Dragon directed by Prashanth Neel, a high voltage action drama that is in shoot mode. The makers will unveil the first glimpse from the film and the title too will be out along with the glimpse. The glimpse is said to be 4 minutes and 35 seconds long and this is the lengthiest glimpse ever. Generally a glimpse lasts for less than a minute like a teaser. The trailers of Indian films last for 3 minutes but the first glimpse of Dragon is said to be the lengthiest with 4 minutes and 35 seconds.

NTR’s transformation is the major highlight of Dragon along with his performance. The film will hit the screens next year and the shooting formalities will be completed later this year. There are a lot of rumors about the other lead cast. The glimpse will put an end to several speculations and it will unveil the backdrop along with the visuals packed with action. Rukmini Vasanth is the heroine. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers.