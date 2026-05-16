Mega158: Pressure Mounting on Bobby

Mega158 gained all the curiosity as the film marks the second combination of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Bobby Kolli after a blockbuster like Waltair Veerayya. The film’s shoot was planned to take place in the first week of March but it got delayed due to various reasons. The stage is finally set and the regular shoot of this untitled film starts in the last week of May after the grand launch next week. The makers are keen to release this mass entertainer during Sankranthi 2027.

The biggest challenge for Bobby is to complete the shoot in quick schedules and complete the post-production work by December. It would be hectic for him to complete the work in this less time. But the team is in plans to work with the deadline of releasing the film for Sankranthi without fail. The schedules are planned after Megastar gave his final nod for the script. The dates of the actors are locked and Bobby has to complete the schedules as per the plan. KVN Productions will invest big money on the film. Thaman is the music composer for this untitled mass entertainer and Priyamani is paired up beside Megastar in Mega158.