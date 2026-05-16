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Home > Movie News

Buchi Babu’s Next: Peddi Result to Open Doors

Published on May 16, 2026 by swathy

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Buchi Babu’s Next: Peddi Result to Open Doors

Five years ago, Buchi Babu Sana, a protege of Sukumar made his debut with Uppena. The film ended up as a sensational hit and he had to wait for two years for Ram Charan and he completed Peddi. The film is carrying terrific expectations and it is slated for June 4th release. Buchi Babu is eager and confident about the film. There are strong rumors that Buchi Babu will work with Ram Charan again. The young director himself admitted the news during the promotions of Peddi.

Buchi Babu revealed that he already narrated an idea to Ram Charan and he loved it. The talented director said that the genre of the film cannot be guessed and it would be a surprise for everyone. Buchi Babu confirmed about their second collaboration and it all depends on the result of Peddi. If the film ends up as a blockbuster, it would open doors for Buchi Babu to direct Ram Charan again. The team is extremely confident on the film and the expectations are big. Ram Charan’s performance is the major highlight of Peddi told the team.

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