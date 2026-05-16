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Home > Politics

Chandrababu Promises Cleaner Cities, More Jobs and Better Welfare for AP

Published on May 16, 2026 by swathy

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Chandrababu Promises Cleaner Cities, More Jobs and Better Welfare for AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced the launch of “Operation Clean Sweep” as part of the Swachhandhra mission. The statewide cleanliness drive began today and will continue intensively for four days across all regions. He also revealed that district collectors will lead a month-long campaign to strengthen sanitation efforts throughout the state.
Speaking at the Swarnandhra Swachhandhra programme held in Narasannapeta of Srikakulam district, Chandrababu said every day should become a clean drive. He stressed that cleanliness is not just about roads and public spaces. It must begin with people’s thoughts and habits.

The Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh is moving towards a cleaner and stronger future through the Swachhandhra and Swarnandhra vision. He stated that good thinking creates a better society and better habits can transform communities. According to him, social change is the foundation for building a truly clean Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrababu said increasing per capita income remains one of his biggest goals. He added that the entire state must remain clean and environmentally responsible. He recalled how garbage and poor sanitation were major issues during his earlier padayatras. Today the government is focusing on converting waste into wealth through parks and waste management systems.

He strongly supported a ban on single-use plastic and praised Kuppam Mandal for winning recognition through dedicated sanitation efforts. He said it gives him satisfaction when government initiatives produce visible results on the ground.

The Chief Minister also spoke about reducing economic inequality. He said wealth creation should ultimately benefit poor families and improve living standards. According to him, the coalition government has been running the Swachhandhra and Swarnandhra programmes continuously for the past 16 months.

Chandrababu encouraged the use of solar power in government offices and highlighted the state’s efforts in generating electricity from waste. He noted that Andhra Pradesh currently has over 31 percent forest cover and said environmental protection remains a priority.

He also spoke about welfare initiatives for women and families. Under the “Thalliki Vandanam” scheme, eligible mothers are receiving Rs 15,000. He said the amount could be increased in the future if conditions remain favourable.

Targeting the previous YSR Congress Party government, Chandrababu accused it of creating confusion over public properties and land records. He assured people that the present government is taking steps to protect land ownership rights and prevent disputes.

The Chief Minister praised government officials and TDP workers for supporting welfare and development programmes. He said his dream is to build a society without poverty.

In a major statement on population and family welfare, Chandrababu said children should never be seen as a burden. He described them as the real wealth of society. He announced that families with a third child would receive Rs 30,000 at birth. Families welcoming a fourth child would receive Rs 40,000.

Highlighting the state’s economic progress, Chandrababu said Andhra Pradesh attracted investments worth Rs 23 lakh crore in the last 23 months. He claimed these agreements could generate nearly 24 lakh jobs for the youth.

He also revealed that Google has been brought to Visakhapatnam and said industrial growth in North Andhra should create opportunities that attract migration into the region instead of forcing people to leave.

Speaking about Srikakulam district, Chandrababu admitted that the region still needs stronger development despite repeated efforts over the years. He assured that the government is working to bring more major projects to North Andhra in the coming years.

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