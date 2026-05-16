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Home > Movie News

Salman Khan’s Shocking Confession

Published on May 16, 2026 by swathy

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Salman Khan’s Shocking Confession

Salman Khan was once one of the biggest mass heroes of Indian cinema. His films crossed Rs 100 crore mark like a cakewalk and the actor delivered continuous blockbusters for several years. The actor lost track and none of his films post pandemic ended up as decent hits. The statement of the actor during an interview left many in shock. Salman Khan confessed that he has never read a complete script in his entire career till date. The actor admitted that he penned scripts but he never read the scripts. “Instead of reading the scripts, I kept understanding the full potential and the feel of the script” told Salman Khan.

The actor has completed the shoot of Maatrubhumi and the film releases soon. Salman Khan has recently commenced the shoot of Vamshi Paidipally’s pan-Indian film and the shoot is expected to be completed this year. Tollywood producer Dil Raju is bankrolling this project and Nayanthara is the leading lady. There are reports that this film will have an Eid 2027 release in theatres.

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