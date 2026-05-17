Big Task Ahead for Ram

Energetic Star Ram needs a massive success. His last outing Andhra King Taluka received decent response but the film was rejected by the audience. He decided to take up direction in his next film which was announced recently. Ram will play the lead role in the film and he will produce the film on his own. It is a triple responsibility for the actor. At this challenging time in Telugu cinema, Ram has decided to take up direction and his brother Krishna Chaitanya will overlook the production responsibilities.

Though his brother will take care of production, the financial burden and stress remains on Ram. He has to balance acting and direction. Ram also announced that the film will be released in December. He has to complete the shoot in quick schedules, close the business deals and release the film on time and this is a challenging task for Ram. Instead of taking up acting assignments, Ram has decided to direct the film and also take the financial risk. Tollywood is waiting to see how Ram will balance his acting and direction assignments. He also needs a prominent production house to close the theatrical and the non-theatrical deals. There are big tasks ahead for Ram.