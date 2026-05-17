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Home > Movie News

Karthi’s Telugu Film joins Sankranthi Race

Published on May 17, 2026 by nymisha

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Karthi’s Telugu Film joins Sankranthi Race

Karthi

S Naga Vamsi has emerged as one of the leading producers of Telugu cinema and he has several interesting projects lined up. After working with Suriya in Vishwanath and Sons, he is now working with his brother Karthi. The shoot of the film is happening at a faster pace in and around Hyderabad. MAD fame Kalyan Shankar is the director and the film is said to be a hilarious entertainer.

Naga Vamsi and his team are keen to release the film during Sankranthi 2027. The team is working on the deadlines to release the film during the holiday season. There are a lot of Telugu films lined up for Sankranthi but the final chart is expected to be finalized by December. In Tamil, Rajinikanth’s next film may hit the screens during Sankranthi. Karthi is making his comeback to Telugu cinema after a long time and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady in this untitled film.

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