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Home > Movie News

Trisha in News for Many Reasons

Published on May 17, 2026 by sankar

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Trisha in News for Many Reasons

Top actress Trisha shares a great bond with Vijay. The duo were spotted together in a wedding and this sparked several rumors. After Vijay won in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the entire spotlight shifted towards Trisha. The actress was seen during the oath-taking ceremony of Vijay and her emotional moments were captured and they were all over social media. After this, speculations were not limited to films. Tamil political circles strongly speculate that Trisha will make her political debut and she will soon be inducted into the cabinet of Vijay’s TVK.

At the same time, strong rumors say that Trisha has hiked her fee and she is now quoting Rs 12 crores per film. Tamil media says that Trisha is approached for Rajinikanth’s next film and the actress has rejected the proposal. Her recent outing Karuppu featuring Suriya got released and the film is having a decent run at the box-office. She will be present at the success celebrations and all eyes are focused on the speech of Trisha. The actress completed the shoot of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara and the film releases soon. Trisha has been in news for many reasons from the past few weeks.

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