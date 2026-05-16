Suriya’s Film turns a Boost in Telugu States

The past few weeks have been extremely dry in Telugu cinema. All the prominent films that are planned for release got postponed because of the impact of IPL and the ongoing heatwave. Several small films that released could not even witness minimal footfalls and they struggled to recover the invested digital expenses. There are no notable Telugu releases for the month of May. Suriya’s Karuppu released as Veera Bhadrudu yesterday.

Despite mixed response and reviews, Veera Bhadrudu opened on a decent note and the film performed well in the Telugu states. With no big releases in the recent times, movie lovers watched Veera Bhadrudu in theatres yesterday. The film is also decent today and it is expected to have a good weekend in the Telugu states despite poor word of mouth. The film is super strong in Tamil Nadu and it is a huge relief for Suriya. RJ Balaji is the director of this mass entertainer and Trisha is the leading lady in Karuppu.