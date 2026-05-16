x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Suriya’s Film turns a Boost in Telugu States

Published on May 16, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu Promises Cleaner Cities, More Jobs and Better Welfare for AP
image
Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in TG from June25
image
Chiru Leaks: Peddi Trailer will be Sensational
image
Suriya’s Film turns a Boost in Telugu States
image
Tamil Actor’s Sensational Statements after Breakup

Suriya’s Film turns a Boost in Telugu States

The past few weeks have been extremely dry in Telugu cinema. All the prominent films that are planned for release got postponed because of the impact of IPL and the ongoing heatwave. Several small films that released could not even witness minimal footfalls and they struggled to recover the invested digital expenses. There are no notable Telugu releases for the month of May. Suriya’s Karuppu released as Veera Bhadrudu yesterday.

Despite mixed response and reviews, Veera Bhadrudu opened on a decent note and the film performed well in the Telugu states. With no big releases in the recent times, movie lovers watched Veera Bhadrudu in theatres yesterday. The film is also decent today and it is expected to have a good weekend in the Telugu states despite poor word of mouth. The film is super strong in Tamil Nadu and it is a huge relief for Suriya. RJ Balaji is the director of this mass entertainer and Trisha is the leading lady in Karuppu.

Next Chiru Leaks: Peddi Trailer will be Sensational Previous Tamil Actor’s Sensational Statements after Breakup
else

TRENDING

image
Chiru Leaks: Peddi Trailer will be Sensational
image
Suriya’s Film turns a Boost in Telugu States
image
Tamil Actor’s Sensational Statements after Breakup

Latest

image
Chandrababu Promises Cleaner Cities, More Jobs and Better Welfare for AP
image
Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in TG from June25
image
Chiru Leaks: Peddi Trailer will be Sensational
image
Suriya’s Film turns a Boost in Telugu States
image
Tamil Actor’s Sensational Statements after Breakup

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Promises Cleaner Cities, More Jobs and Better Welfare for AP
image
Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in TG from June25
image
Army Chief Issues Strong Warning to Pakistan Over Terror Support

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album