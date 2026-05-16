Tamil Actor’s Sensational Statements after Breakup

Tamil Actor Ravi Mohan has been a part of several successful films in his career. He was in news recently for his divorce with his wife Aarthi. Rumors said that the actor is dating singer Keneeshaa. The singer and therapist has posted last night that she broke up with actor Ravi Mohan. The Tamil actor interacted with the media today and made sensational statements. He announced that he would not act in any film till he is granted divorce. Here are his sensational allegations:

Everyone thinks I am a soft person. I have been that way, but not anymore. It is quite hard to bear the anger. There are people testing my patience. I will not act in any film till my divorce is granted.

They are not letting me meet my sons. My sons are being assisted by bodyguards.

My parents warned me not to get married. But I went against them. I am paying the price now. I slit my wrists several times but I never skipped acting. It is my commitment towards cinema.

People in the name of feminism are taking the advantage. I have all the proofs and will expose them very soon.

Before this, Keneeshaa took to her Instagram page to announce breakup with Ravi Mohan. “Dear all, I have said more than I should and could and most of it was unnecessary as well. I walked into this story with love. I walk out of it with silence. Some places become so consumed by noise, ego, judgment and manufactured narratives that goodness no longer has room to breathe there. And when that happens, even love begins to feel unwelcome. I have given pieces of myself trying to protect a human being the world had already decided a story for. But I now understand something very clearly – in a world addicted to spectacle, kindness rarely stands a chance against chaos,” posted the singer.