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Home > Politics

Army Chief Issues Strong Warning to Pakistan Over Terror Support

Published on May 16, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Army Chief Issues Strong Warning to Pakistan Over Terror Support

India’s Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi delivered a sharp and uncompromising message to Pakistan over cross border terrorism. He warned that continued support for terrorist groups and anti India activities could lead to serious consequences for Islamabad.

Speaking at an interactive civil military session titled “Sena Samvad” at the Maken Sha Centre in New Delhi, General Dwivedi said Pakistan must decide whether it wants to remain part of geography or become part of history. His remarks came while responding to questions about India’s military response if situations similar to Operation Sindoor emerge again in the future.

The Army Chief made it clear that India will not tolerate terrorism sponsored from across the border. He stated that if Pakistan continues to shelter terrorists and use them against India, the Indian armed forces are fully prepared to respond with strength and precision.

His statement reflects India’s increasingly firm position on national security and cross border terrorism. Over the past few years, the Indian military establishment has repeatedly stressed that acts of terror will not go unanswered. The warning also comes at a time when regional security concerns remain sensitive and tensions between the two neighbours continue to surface periodically.

General Dwivedi’s comments have drawn attention because of their direct tone and strategic clarity. The message was not only aimed at Pakistan’s establishment but also intended to underline India’s readiness to protect its sovereignty at any cost.

The reference to Operation Sindoor added further weight to his remarks. Though he did not go into operational details, the Army Chief indicated that India’s response to terrorism would remain decisive if provoked again.

With this statement, India has once again signalled that national security remains a top priority and that any threat originating from across the border will be dealt with firmly and without hesitation.

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