When will Puri’s Slumdog Release?

Puri Jagannadh has delivered two duds: Liger and Double iSmart. The impact of these flops falls on his next film ‘Slumdog – 33 Temple Road’. The shooting formalities were wrapped up on time and the post-production work reached the final stages. To kick-start the promotions, the team has to get a clarity on the release date. The makers are in talks to close the non-theatrical deals at the earliest. There are dues to be paid by Puri Jagannadh because of his past films.

The exhibitors and distributors are waiting to reach the Film Chamber if the dues are unpaid. Because of this, the digital deal is yet to be closed. Puri Jagannadh is in plans to clear all the hurdles and ensure a grand release for the film. He has pan-Indian release plans for Slumdog – 33 Temple Road. Vijay Sethupathi, Tabu are the lead actors in this action drama. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme are the producers of this interesting attempt.