Peddi Shoot: Ram Charan Suffered Three Injuries

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan has put humongous efforts to slip into the role of an athlete in Peddi. His physical transformation is clearly visible in the released content of Peddi. The actor also faced several challenges to essay the role in the film. Ram Charan suffered three injuries on the sets of the film. He was injured while performing a wrestling sequence during the shoot and he recovered soon. After this, Charan also suffered a wrist injury which was known to no one.

Despite the injury, Ram Charan worked without taking a break and he completed the sequence as per the plan. The last injury was to his eye which is known to everyone. The team also issued an official statement and Ram Charan took a day break and returned back to the sets of Peddi. The post-production work of Peddi reached the final stages and the trailer of the film will be launched today. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and AR Rahman is the music composer.