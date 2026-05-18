Sreeleela Dating Rumors: Real Facts

From the past two days, speculations started that young Tollywood actress Sreeleela is dating an Indian cricketer Tilak Varma. The rumors started from nowhere and they are all over social media and the internet. Sreeleela’s mother has issued a clarification calling these rumors baseless. It all started when the duo was spotted in a temple last year. After this, Sreeleela’s mother was seen in Dharamshala watching an IPL match.

Sreeleela delivered a series of flops and the actress is waiting for a strong comeback in Telugu cinema. She is shooting for Dhanush’s film currently and she is also making her Hindi debut Kartik Aryan’s film. She was linked to Kartik Aryan last year and she is now linked to Telugu cricketer Tilak Varma. The actress is calm and did not respond to the speculations while her mother has put an end to the dating rumors of her daughter.