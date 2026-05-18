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Home > Movie News

Weekend Box-office: Suriya Brings the Boost

Published on May 18, 2026 by sankar

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Weekend Box-office: Suriya Brings the Boost

With no prominent releases in summer, the audience have shown no interest to rush to theatres to watch films. In the core summer season, several planned Telugu films are postponed. Suriya’s Karuppu released as Veera Bhadrudu across the Telugu states on Friday. The film was planned for a Thursday release but it got pushed by a day due to the financial hurdles. Veera Bhadrudu received mixed response but the film performed way better than the word of mouth.

Veera Bhadrudu has been decent for the first weekend in the Telugu states. After Dacoit, Veera Bhadrudu is the only summer release that posted decent numbers in its first weekend in Telugu. In Tamil, Karuppu performed exceptionally well and emerged as a super hit. Karuppu is a huge relief for Suriya after years as all his recent films ended up as debacles. Karuppu is a mass entertainer directed by RJ Balaji. Trisha is the heroine and Dream Warrior Pictures are the producers.

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