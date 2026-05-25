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Home > Movie News

Suriya’s 50th Film: KVN on Board

Published on May 25, 2026 by sankar

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Suriya’s 50th Film: KVN on Board

Suriya is back with a bang with Karuppu. The film is heading towards the biggest theatrical hit of Suriya and the actor is relieved with this much needed success. He has several projects lined up. The discussion about his 50th film is currently going on across the Tamil film circles. As per the recent developments, KVN Productions, the producers of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan have approached Suriya and the actor has given his nod.

The prestigious 50th film of Suriya will be bankrolled by KVN Productions. The team is on a hunt for the right director and an announcement is expected after the director gets locked. Suriya has completed Vishwanath and Sons directed by Venky Atluri and he is shooting for Suriya47 directed by Malayalam director Jithu Madhavan. Karuppu sequel is under discussion and Suriya is also discussing scripts with other directors.

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