Revanth Reddy Says Working 18 Hours a Day for Telangana Development, Vows to Transform Kodangal into Education and Industrial Hub

A. Revanth Reddy on Friday said he has been working nearly 18 hours a day to place Telangana among the top states in development and called upon people to rise above political differences for the growth of Kodangal.

Addressing a public meeting in Kodangal after laying foundation stones for the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple and several development works, the Chief Minister said Kodangal would soon emerge as a major hub for education and industries.

“We are moving forward with the support of all. Kodangal will become a role model for the entire country,” he said.

Highlighting large-scale infrastructure and educational projects in his Assembly constituency, Revanth Reddy said medical and engineering colleges, a nursing college, polytechnic college, ATC centre and a Sainik School are being established in Kodangal. He said the educational hub would be completed within one-and-a-half years and students from across Telangana would come to Kodangal for higher studies.

The Chief Minister also announced that an industrial park spanning 2,300 acres is coming up at Lagacharla and said leading industries from across India are preparing to establish units in the region.

He further revealed that a major road connectivity project linking Hyderabad airport directly to Kodangal is being developed. He said nearly 90 per cent of the Vikarabad railway line works have already been completed and a cement factory would begin operations within six months, creating employment opportunities for local youth.

Revanth Reddy directed officials to complete all ongoing development works in Kodangal by December 2027 and appealed to public representatives to work collectively for village development without political differences.

“Let us transform Kodangal into a land of prosperity,” he said.

On irrigation projects, the Chief Minister instructed officials to complete the Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme within one-and-a-half years to bring Krishna river waters to the region. He entrusted State Minister V. Srihari with completing land acquisition for the project within a month and assured full government support to remove hurdles in execution.

Recalling the earlier condition of Kodangal, Revanth Reddy said residents once had to travel to Vikarabad and Pargi for education and faced severe water scarcity due to the region’s geographical conditions.

“Earlier, only red gram could be cultivated here. Today, roads have been laid connecting every thanda and gram panchayat,” he said.

The Chief Minister also thanked Kodangal people for supporting him during his political journey, including the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Malkajgiri.

“The sapling planted in 2009 has now become a huge tree. It is your responsibility to protect and nurture it,” he remarked.

Listing welfare initiatives implemented by the Telangana government, Revanth Reddy highlighted farm loan waivers, fine rice distribution, Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma housing, ration cards and fee reimbursement schemes.

The Chief Minister also stressed the spiritual importance of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kodangal, popularly known as the “Tirupati of the Poor,” attracting devotees from Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

He said Kodangal represents a unique blend of “Gudi” (Temple) and “Gadi” (Seat of Power), adding that both together would drive prosperity and development in the constituency.

Revanth Reddy also announced plans for constructing a Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Doulthabad and a Venugopala Swamy Temple in Kosgi.