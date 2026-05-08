Drone Surveillance, Spot Drug Tests for Hostellers in Hyderabad Anti-Drug Crackdown

The Malkajgiri Police have intensified their anti-drug enforcement strategy in Hyderabad’s major student zones, with Commissioner of Police Sumathi announcing drone surveillance, on-the-spot drug testing and strict monitoring of hostels in Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar.

Addressing the media on Friday, the CP said the police are adopting technology-driven policing to prevent youth from falling into drug abuse and to dismantle local narcotics networks operating around educational institutions and hostels.

Drone surveillance, instant drug tests

Police said drones will be used during late-night hours to monitor student movement and suspicious activity in vulnerable areas. Officials will track where students are gathering and identify potential drug-related hotspots.

Night patrolling teams have also been equipped with special drug detection kits to conduct instant tests on suspicious individuals.

Spot drug tests can now be conducted during patrols

Drone cameras will monitor late-night movement

Police said technology is being used to stay “one step ahead” of offenders

The Commissioner said over 70% of the 3,200 CCTV cameras installed in the region are currently active and connected to the command-and-control network for real-time monitoring.

Special hostel audit, warning to managements

Police have already conducted a special audit of hostels in the Saroornagar limits and issued strict instructions to hostel operators.

Authorities directed managements to install high-resolution CCTV cameras and immediately alert parents if behavioural changes are noticed among students.

The CP warned that hostels found facilitating anti-social activities or drug abuse would face severe action, including sealing of premises.

Pan shops under scanner

Police also said pan shops suspected of selling banned substances are under special surveillance.

Officials warned that those involved in narcotics distribution would face stringent action under the NDPS Act and preventive detention laws.

The Commissioner appealed to citizens, including pedestrians and local residents, to actively cooperate with police in maintaining city security and reporting suspicious activity.

“One NDPS case can destroy a career”



Delivering a strong message to students and youth, CP Sumathi said drug abuse could permanently damage careers and futures.

She noted that Telangana is one of the country’s youngest states and urged students between 15 and 30 years of age to focus on education and personal growth instead of “momentary pleasure through drugs.”

She cautioned that even a single NDPS case could result in loss of government job opportunities and restrictions on foreign travel.

Lessons from past experience



The Commissioner recalled challenges faced during her tenure as DCP Secunderabad, where illegal lodges had become hubs for drug peddling and consumption.

Learning from those experiences, police said stronger ground-level surveillance systems have now been established in the Malkajgiri Commissionerate to prevent similar networks from resurfacing.

Apart from legal action, the police are also focusing on counselling and rehabilitation to help affected youth return to mainstream life.