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Home > Movie News

Sujeeth Focused on OG 2?

Published on May 8, 2026 by nymisha

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Sujeeth Focused on OG 2?

Sujeeth made an impressive debut with Run Raja Run and he went on to direct Prabhas in Saaho. After the film’s debacle, he had to wait for a longer time for his next. He directed Pawan Kalyan in OG and the film is a sensational hit. OG is the biggest blockbuster in Pawan Kalyan’s career till date. Sujeeth has Bloody Romeo with Nani lined up and the initial plan was to commence the shoot last year. The film was delayed because of The Paradise featuring Nani. With a lot of delay in the shoot of Bloody Romeo, Sujeeth and his team are now working on OG 2.

Pawan Kalyan has announced the sequel of OG during the success celebrations of the film. With ample time left for the shoot of Bloody Romeo, Sujeeth started working on the script of OG 2. His team is now focused on completing a version of the script utilizing this break. Pawan Kalyan may commence the shoot of OG 2 next year after Sujeeth completes Bloody Romeo with Nani. Reports say that UV Creations may bankroll OG 2 in association with one more production house. DVV Danayya, the producer of OG may not take up the sequel.

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