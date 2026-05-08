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Home > Movie News

Ashu Reddy gets a Shock from High Court

Published on May 8, 2026 by nymisha

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Ashu Reddy gets a Shock from High Court

Ashu Reddy gets a Shock from High Court

Tollywood actress and social media influencer Ashu Reddy has been facing allegations after an NRI filed a complaint against a fraud of Rs 9.35 crores. A UK-based Software Engineer named YV Dharmendra alleged that Ashu Reddy has cheated him on the pretext of getting married. He submitted all the proofs and the news created a sensation. Ashu Reddy slammed the allegations and she approached the Telangana High Court to stop the investigation on her and her family members.

The High Court rejected the petition of Ashu Reddy seeking stay on the investigation against Ashureddy and her mother Yashoda Reddy. The Telangana High Court also rejected the proposal of Ashu Reddy for exemption from strict action against her in the case. Before this, YV Dharmendra’s family has submitted all the proofs related to the transactions to the cops. After this, an audio conversation of Ashu Reddy went viral. The case is currently under investigation.

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