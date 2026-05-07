Two Shocks for Dil Raju

Top producer Dil Raju has taken a small break after back-to-back debacles. He is confident of making his comeback as a producer with his upcoming movies Rowdy Janardhan, Yellamma and Dethadi. Apart from these, there are several new films lined up. Dil Raju has taken up two films as a distributor. He acquired the theatrical rights of Sharwanand’s Biker for a fancy price. Though the film received decent response, the film failed to register decent box-office numbers. The film is a loss venture for Dil Raju as a distributor.

The top producer also acquired the theatrical rights of Gaayapadda Simham featuring Tharun Bhacker. Dil Raju was so confident after he watched the film. He also promoted Gaayapadda Simham on various platforms along with the team. The film released on May day weekend and it was badly rejected by the audience. The biggest shock is that Gaayapadda Simham even failed to recover the digital expenses. Biker and Gaayapadda Simham are back-to-back shocks for Dil Raju as a distributor.