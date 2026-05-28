Unclosed OTT Deals: Producers Heading for Big Risks

Gone are the days when the digital players used to approach the producers and lock the OTT deal for a fancy price. The upper hand lies with the digital players after there are hundreds of films under production. The release dates are finalized by the OTT players and they are even dictating the payment structures. Some of the players are making the final payments six months after the release of a film which is an additional burden for the producer. Several upcoming films in Telugu cinema for 2026 are yet to lock the release dates.

The producers are struggling to close the digital deals. Some of the OTT platforms closed doors citing that their business for 2026 is closed and there are no budgets available. With no option left, some of the producers are heading for risk and they are planning their release dates. Without closing the digital deal, it would be a huge risk for the producer to release the film in theatres. But with no option left, some of the producers are heading for a theatrical release. Close to 15 films featuring young actors will have to be released in the same manner this year.

If the film ends up as a super hit in theatres, the digital deal would be locked. Else, there would be a big risk and financial stress on the shoulders of the producer.