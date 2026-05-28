Tough Time for Shankar

Top Tamil director Shankar has delivered some of the biggest hits of Indian cinema. At the same time, his recent outings ended up as massive debacles leaving the producers in deep losses. The fate of Indian 3 is unknown for now. Shankar has been working on his dream project Velpari from a long time. He had plans to start the film but he could not find a producer for the project.

After this, Shankar has decided to complete a quick film. He penned an action thriller and the talks are on to start the shoot of the film. He has been on a hunt for the right actors for now. He also needs a producer who can invest in Shankar. None of the leading Tamil producers are ready to work with Shankar because of the debacles and his tiff with Lyca Productions. There are a lot of hurdles to be cleared before Shankar starts his next project. For now, he will be having a tough time.