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Home > Movie News

Big Update on Dhurandhar 3

Published on May 7, 2026 by sankar

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Big Update on Dhurandhar 3

Dhurandhar The Revenge Review

Aditya Dhar and his team created a sensation with Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Both these films from the franchise were released in a gap of just three months and ended up as big blockbusters. There are a lot of speculations about Dhurandhar 3. The film’s director Aditya Dhar never revealed anything about his next film and the speculations kept going on. Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios has revealed an interesting update about the third installment from the franchise.

“We are not done with Dhurandhar yet. We have a surprise for the audience later this year” told Jyoti Deshpande. This is really big news for the fanse of Dhurandhar franchise. Dhurandhar 3 will be on cards but the statement of Jyoti Deshpande cheered up everyone. She made it clear that the surprise will unfold later this year. Ranveer Singh played the lead role in Dhurandhar. Aditya Dhar in association with Jio Studios has produced this action spy drama.

Next Two Shocks for Dil Raju Previous Big Win for Sridevi Family in Madras Land Issue
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