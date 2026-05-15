IPL pushes Dhurandhar: The Revenge Digital Streaming

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the biggest hit among the Indian films of the year. Despite lengthy runtime, Dhurandhar: The Revenge broke several existing records of Indian cinema. The film is available for streaming outside India on Netflix. The film is streaming in nations like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, UAE and others. But the digital streaming in India is pushed. Jio Hotstar has acquired the digital rights of Dhurandhar: The Revenge for all the Indian languages for a whopping price.

With IPL reaching the final stages, Jio Hotstar has decided to stream Dhurandhar: The Revenge in June and the digital release of the blockbuster film in India has been pushed. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will stream on Jio Hotstar in India from June 4th from 7 PM. Jio Hotstar has made an official announcement for the same today. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and the film features Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles. Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios produced the film.