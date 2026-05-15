Janhvi Kapoor’s First-Time Act for Charan’s Peddi

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s rustic action–sports drama Peddi is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on June 4th, with premieres planned on the 3rd. The film’s Powerplay Tour begins on the 18th of this month, and the team will unveil the theatrical trailer in a grand event in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Janhvi Kapoor, who plays the leading lady opposite Ram Charan in this Buchi Babu Sana directorial, is dubbing for her lines in Telugu. This marks the first time the actress is lending her own voice for her character in Telugu.

The film, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, is set against the backdrop of Vizianagaram, and delivering dialogues in the distinct Uttarandhra slang is no simple task. However, Janhvi, understanding the importance of legitimacy for her role, has taken up the challenge.

Her character in Peddi is not a typical heroine role. It carries significant weight in the narrative. Movie buffs are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the fresh pairing of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor on screen.