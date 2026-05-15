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Vijay Deverakonda to work with Mythri Again

Published on May 15, 2026 by swathy

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Vijay Deverakonda to work with Mythri Again

Bollywood Superstar lends his support for Vijay Deverakonda's Next

Young actor Vijay Deverakonda is busy with two films: Ranabaali and Rowdy Janardhan. Vijay Deverakonda shares a close bonding with top production house Mythri Movie Makers. They worked together in Dear Comrade but the film ended up as a disaster. They teamed up for a bike racing film titled Hero which was shelved. After years, they are working together in Ranabaali, a big-budget periodic attempt that is directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

As per the recent developments, Vijay Deverakonda will work with Mythri Movie Makers once again. Sensational director Sai Razesh who directed Baby will direct the film and the talks are going on. Sai Razesh is currently directing Baby in Hindi. The project will be announced before the end of this year.

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