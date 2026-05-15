Runtime Locked for Peddi

Ram Charan’s Peddi is the next big release in Telugu. The film will head for a pan-Indian release across the globe on June 4th in theatres. Buchi Babu Sana is the director and the post-production work is in the final stages. The team has locked the final runtime of the film and it stands at 3 hours and 2 minutes. It is a lengthy runtime.All the censor formalities too will be completed to avoid last minute hurdles. All the theatrical issues too are cleared and the film will have a grand theatrical release.

Ram Charan along with the team will participate in the grand promotions and an extensive plan is chalked out. Peddi is a sports drama and Ram Charan gained the look of an athlete for the role. The item song will be released on May 23rd. The grand trailer launch event of Peddi will take place in Mumbai on May 18th. Made on a massive budget, the makers have closed all the theatrical and the non-theatrical deals of the film. Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer and Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine. AR Rahman is scoring the music for Peddi.