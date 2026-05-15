Puttaparthi Emerges as India’s Next Defence Power Hub

Rayalaseema is preparing for a historic transformation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for the ambitious AMCA project in Sri Sathya Sai district. The project will be developed with an investment of Rs 15,803 crore and is expected to become one of the country’s most important aerospace manufacturing centres.

Spread across 650 acres, the facility will manufacture fifth generation fighter aircraft under the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft programme. The project is being developed with the support of the Aeronautical Development Agency and DRDO. It is expected to create direct employment for nearly 7,500 skilled professionals and open the doors for a large ecosystem of defence and aerospace industries in the region.

Speaking at the event, Chandrababu Naidu said Puttaparthi has always been associated with spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba and his message of global peace. He said the town will now also be recognised as a centre that strengthens India’s national security. According to the Chief Minister, the AMCA project has the potential to attract investments worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in the future.

He described the project as a matter of pride for Andhra Pradesh and said the state is steadily emerging as a defence shield for the nation. He also praised Operation Sindoor and called it a proud moment for every Indian.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is building a strong defence and technology corridor. Along with the fighter aircraft project in Puttaparthi, the government is also planning a Drone City in Orvakal in Kurnool district. He said these projects will completely reshape the economic future of Rayalaseema.

Chandrababu recalled how Rayalaseema was once known as Ratnala Seema and later became identified with drought conditions and underdevelopment. He credited former Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao for initiating irrigation projects aimed at transforming the region. He said the present government is completing many of those projects and improving water management systems across Rayalaseema.

According to the Chief Minister, the region is no longer a drought zone and is rapidly turning into a growth zone. He announced that the government is preparing a massive horticulture development plan worth Rs 1 lakh crore to turn Rayalaseema into a major horticulture hub.

He also confirmed that works for the Kadapa Steel Plant will begin in June and the project will be completed by 2028. Chandrababu said the government is committed to turning Rayalaseema into a prosperous industrial belt with strong infrastructure and employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister further revealed plans for a Space City near Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. He said Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as a future leader in aerospace, defence manufacturing and advanced technology sectors.

Another major announcement came in the mining sector. Chandrababu said Jonnagiri Gold Fields is emerging as the next major gold production centre in India. He compared its future potential with KGF and stated that Andhra Pradesh is preparing to become a key destination for gold production.

He also said that the Jonnagiri project is expected to produce 600 kilograms of gold this year and nearly 1,500 kilograms next year. He said these developments will create new economic opportunities and place Andhra Pradesh firmly on the global industrial map.

With defence manufacturing, aerospace projects, mining expansion and industrial investments moving into Rayalaseema, the region is witnessing a new chapter. Puttaparthi is no longer just a spiritual landmark. It is now becoming a symbol of India’s technological and strategic future.