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Home > Politics

Pawan Kalyan Responds to Vijay Comparisons, Defends Sanatana Dharma and Slams YSRCP

Published on May 15, 2026 by swathy

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Pawan Kalyan Responds to Vijay Comparisons, Defends Sanatana Dharma and Slams YSRCP

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan made a series of strong political and personal remarks during a meeting with Jana Sena Party workers in Mangalagiri.

After Vijay rose to power in Tamil Nadu within just two years of launching his party, discussions intensified in Andhra Pradesh over whether Pawan Kalyan could have achieved similar success if he had chosen to contest independently. Responding to these comparisons, Pawan Kalyan said the political conditions in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are completely different. He remarked that if he had similarly become Chief Minister, “people here would have finished me politically.” He stressed that Vijay’s circumstances and Andhra Pradesh politics cannot be compared directly.

Pawan Kalyan also targeted YSR Congress Party leaders over their criticism of the Central Government on fuel prices and international affairs. He questioned whether gas and petrol come from YSRCP leaders’ homes and accused them of speaking without a proper understanding of global developments. Referring to the tensions involving Iran and the United States, he said some leaders behave as if international conflicts have no impact on India. He further stated that criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a fashion for some politicians.

The Jana Sena chief called for greater regional pride among the people of Andhra Pradesh. He said people should learn from Telangana on how to protect regional identity and interests. Pawan Kalyan urged supporters to stop limiting slogans to Amaravati and instead raise the slogan “Jai Andhra” to represent the entire state.

He also responded sharply to criticism from political rivals. Referring indirectly to YSRCP leaders, he questioned how a party reduced to just 11 seats could continue mocking others.

During the interaction, Pawan Kalyan also spoke openly about his recent health issues and surgery. He explained that the affection shown by fans during public meetings often became physically overwhelming. He said repeated pulling on his shoulders by enthusiastic supporters caused a tear between both shoulders. He added that he was still dealing with lung complications that began during the COVID period. He also said that constant travel in dusty areas worsened sinus-related problems and even affected his vision temporarily.

On religious matters, Pawan Kalyan strongly defended Sanatana Dharma and called on Hindus to respect their own traditions. He said people should not allow others to insult or mock their faith. He warned that those trying to erase Sanatana Dharma would ultimately destroy themselves. His remarks received loud applause from party workers at the meeting.

Pawan Kalyan also addressed attempts to politically corner him within a single caste identity. He claimed that some groups were trying to restrict him to the Kapu community and appealed to supporters to reject such narratives strongly.

The Deputy Chief Minister’s comments once again highlighted his attempt to position himself as a leader who speaks on politics, culture, religion and regional identity together.

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