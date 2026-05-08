Rao Bahadur Avoids Clash With Peddi, Locks New Date

Satya Dev’s Rao Bahadur, a psychological drama wrapped in vintage mystique, has been buzzing ever since its striking first glimpse and the soulful O Sundari single made waves. The track, with its old-world charm and poetic cadence, has only deepened curiosity around the film.

The team has now taken a calculated call on the release plan. With Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s Peddi storming into theatres on June 4th, the makers of Rao Bahadur have moved aside to avoid a clash. The film will now arrive on July 3rd.

The release date poster presents Satya Dev in a commanding, aged avatar- draped in vintage elegance, exuding quiet power, and carrying an aura laden with secrets. It’s a portrayal that instantly hints at a layered, unconventional narrative.

Directed by Venkatesh Maha and presented by Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar under GMB Entertainment, Rao Bahadur is backed by A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments. With the new date locked, the team is set to amplify promotions and unveil more surprises in the coming weeks.