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Home > Movie News

Vijay to take Oath Tomorrow

Published on May 8, 2026 by swathy

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Vijay to take Oath Tomorrow

Ilayathalapathy Vijay who floated his political party TVK emerged as the single largest party in the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. His party fell short of the magical number and a series of dramatic situations took place in the last 24 hours. Vijay’s fans are left tensed and now all the hurdles are cleared. Vijay will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu tomorrow at 11 AM in Nehru Stadium.

A heap of fans, politicians and others are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay. The Congress with its 5 MLAs had already extended support to the TVK while CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML have joined the alliance. Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar for the third time in three days. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will fly to Chennai tomorrow to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Vijay. The actor’s pending film Jana Nayagan is expected to clear all the hurdles and release soon.

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TRENDING

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Vijay to take Oath Tomorrow
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Telugu Producers’ Big No for Eight-week OTT Window
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Top Heroines Rejecting DSP’s Yellamma

Latest

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Vijay to take Oath Tomorrow
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Telugu Producers’ Big No for Eight-week OTT Window
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Top Heroines Rejecting DSP’s Yellamma
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Ashu Reddy comes with a New Surprise
image
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