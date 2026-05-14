VD Satheesan Named Kerala Chief Minister

Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan has been selected as the next Chief Minister of Kerala after the Congress-led UDF scored a sweeping victory in the Assembly elections.

The decision came after days of discussions within the Congress high command. Satheesan was chosen over senior leaders KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala, whose names were also strongly considered for the top post.

A six-time MLA from Paravur, Satheesan emerged as the main face of the Congress in Kerala after the party’s 2021 defeat. As Leader of the Opposition, he led an aggressive campaign against the Left government headed by Pinarayi Vijayan and played a major role in rebuilding the UDF.

Reacting to the announcement, Satheesan called it the beginning of a “new era for Kerala”. He said the new government would focus on fulfilling the promises made to the people after ending ten years of Left rule.

Despite reports that many MLAs backed KC Venugopal, the Congress leadership finally picked Satheesan because of his popularity among party workers and the public. Venugopal later welcomed the decision and said the party’s interests were above everything else.

Known for his sharp speeches and organisational skills, Satheesan is now set to lead Kerala at a time when expectations from the Congress government are extremely high.