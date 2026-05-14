x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ugly War in Telugu Cinema: Who Will Stop This?

Published on May 14, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Agadha Emerges as a Rare Content-Driven Blockbuster-in-the-Making
image
Huge India-wide promotional plan for Ram Charan’s Peddi
image
Why are Suriya and Karthi Repeating the Same Mistakes?
image
Ugly War in Telugu Cinema: Who Will Stop This?
image
VD Satheesan Named Kerala Chief Minister

Ugly War in Telugu Cinema: Who Will Stop This?

The recent press meets of exhibitors and producers have triggered unwanted debate and this turned out into an ugly war. Social media is filled with posts while all the top actors and directors are watching this game. Tollywood now needs a right guidance or a proper person who can stop all these and bring all the exhibitors and producers on to a common platform. There has to be crucial meetings held in the presence of the right person who can control and take decisions that can favour both the exhibitors and the producers.

Legendary director Dasari Narayana Rao was the person who solved several crucial problems of Telugu cinema for years. After his demise, there was no proper person who could replace his stature and leadership. At this time, Tollywood has to stay united as production, distribution and exhibition are inter-linked. If they are united, everyone can earn money. Unnecessary egos can lead to several problems and this can indeed turn out to be a disadvantage for everyone. Everyone is now looking for that right person who can resolve all the problems and get Tollywood back to track.

Next Why are Suriya and Karthi Repeating the Same Mistakes? Previous VD Satheesan Named Kerala Chief Minister
else

TRENDING

image
Agadha Emerges as a Rare Content-Driven Blockbuster-in-the-Making
image
Huge India-wide promotional plan for Ram Charan’s Peddi
image
Why are Suriya and Karthi Repeating the Same Mistakes?

Latest

image
Agadha Emerges as a Rare Content-Driven Blockbuster-in-the-Making
image
Huge India-wide promotional plan for Ram Charan’s Peddi
image
Why are Suriya and Karthi Repeating the Same Mistakes?
image
Ugly War in Telugu Cinema: Who Will Stop This?
image
VD Satheesan Named Kerala Chief Minister

Most Read

image
VD Satheesan Named Kerala Chief Minister
image
Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan Follow Modi and Chandrababu in Cutting Down Convoy Vehicles
image
Chandrababu Backs Modi’s Savings Push as Andhra Pradesh Plans Major Energy Reforms

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album