Ugly War in Telugu Cinema: Who Will Stop This?

The recent press meets of exhibitors and producers have triggered unwanted debate and this turned out into an ugly war. Social media is filled with posts while all the top actors and directors are watching this game. Tollywood now needs a right guidance or a proper person who can stop all these and bring all the exhibitors and producers on to a common platform. There has to be crucial meetings held in the presence of the right person who can control and take decisions that can favour both the exhibitors and the producers.

Legendary director Dasari Narayana Rao was the person who solved several crucial problems of Telugu cinema for years. After his demise, there was no proper person who could replace his stature and leadership. At this time, Tollywood has to stay united as production, distribution and exhibition are inter-linked. If they are united, everyone can earn money. Unnecessary egos can lead to several problems and this can indeed turn out to be a disadvantage for everyone. Everyone is now looking for that right person who can resolve all the problems and get Tollywood back to track.