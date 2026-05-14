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Home > Movie News

Why are Suriya and Karthi Repeating the Same Mistakes?

Published on May 14, 2026 by sankar

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Why are Suriya and Karthi Repeating the Same Mistakes?

Tamil actors Suriya and Karthi have cemented their position in Telugu states along with Tamil Nadu. The brothers share a great bond and they are known to work with the same producers again and again. KE Gnanavel Raja is closely associated with Suriya and Karthi. He produced a bunch of films with the brothers. His recent films with the brothers were stuck with financial hurdles. Same is the case with S R Prabhu owned Dream Warrior Pictures.

Karthi’s Sankranthi release Vaa Vaathiyaar got delayed by weeks because of the financial hurdles. Suriya is well aware that Dream Warrior Pictures incurred losses but he signed Karuppu. He completed the film on time but the makers could not clear all the financial issues and release the film on time. Suriya now stepped in to clear the hurdles. Karthi is shooting for Marshal produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. Both Suriya and Karthi are working with the same producers and are repeating mistakes.

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