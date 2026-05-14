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Home > Movie News

Huge India-wide promotional plan for Ram Charan’s Peddi

Published on May 14, 2026 by swathy

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Huge India-wide promotional plan for Ram Charan’s Peddi

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is gearing up to give a huge Powerplay boost to Peddi buzz growing anticipation for the film, further. Under the masterful direction of Buchi Babu Sana and produced on a grand scale by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the film is poised to shake the big screens globally, starting June 4th. The makers are ensuring that each event is packed with excitement, is crafted to hit your heart and leave a lasting impact.

The musical landscape of Peddi has already created an unprecedented buzz among listeners. This excitement will reach its peak during the Peddi Powerplay Tour, particularly in Bhopal on May 23rd. The legendary AR Rahman is scheduled to deliver a live performance on stage, a rare treat for fans eager to experience the film’s hit songs firsthand. Joining Ram Charan in this epic tale are stellar cast members Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar, ensuring a powerhouse cinematic experience.

This massive tour spans the length and breadth of the country, starting in Mumbai on May 18th with an eagerly awaited trailer launch. The team will then head to Uppal Stadium on May 22nd, Bengaluru on May 24th, and continue their journey to Delhi on May 28th and Chennai on May 30th. Each stop is carefully planned to bring the world of Peddi closer to the fans who have supported the project since its inception. The energy at these venues is expected to be electric as the release date nears.

The final leg of the campaign will see the team in Vizianagaram on June 1st, followed by a homecoming event in Hyderabad on June 2nd. Every frame of this movie has been crafted with passion, aiming to provide a story that resonates deeply with every viewer. Mark your calendars for June 4th, as the arrival of Peddi is not just a film release but a storm that will redefine cinematic entertainment landscape. Many more surprises are loading as the tour progresses.

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