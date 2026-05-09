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Home > Movie News

When will Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Release?

Published on May 9, 2026 by sankar

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When will Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Release?

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has recently joined the sets of Kalki 2898 AD Sequel which started rolling in February this year. Some key portions on Prabhas and team are currently being canned in a set in Hyderabad. The shoot of this sci-fi entertainer is expected to be completed before the end of April 2027. With some extensive post-production works involved, the team is in plans to release Kalki 2898 AD Sequel in theatres in December 2027. The team will announce the official release date of the film soon.

Legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and others will be seen in prominent roles. Deepika Padukone has been replaced and there are rumours that Sai Pallavi has been roped in for the role. The team will make an official announcement soon. Massive sets are constructed for the shoot of Kalki 2898 AD Sequel. Nag Ashwin is the director of this mega budget attempt and Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers.

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