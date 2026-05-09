Pawan Kalyan says no for Film Engagements

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is on a break and he is recovering from his recent surgery. The actor is on a break and he will return back to his political engagements very soon. But Pawan Kalyan is not in a mood to take up any new films this year. Though he has Surendar Reddy’s film under pre-production, the actor made it clear that he would not allocate dates for the film in 2026. As per the reports, Pawan Kalyan will take up two projects next year: Surendar Reddy’s film and OG 2.

The actor is also not interested to discuss any new scripts this year. Some of the top production houses are ready to work with Pawan Kalyan but the actor has changed his mind after the debacle of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. However, he promised to do films for Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory and others. For 2026, Pawan Kalyan will take up no film engagements.