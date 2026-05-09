x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pawan Kalyan says no for Film Engagements

Published on May 9, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Birthday Treat from Rowdy Janardhana: Vijay Deverakonda Look Goes Viral
image
OTT Deals Disrupts Release Charts of Indian Films
image
Adivi Sesh‘s Dacoit Trending Top 1 On National OTT Charts
image
Priyadarshi’s ‘Court’ Movie-Like Twist in Real Life? Honeytrap, Extortion and POCSO Claims Rock Karimnagar MP son
image
Lagaan Combo after 25 years

Pawan Kalyan says no for Film Engagements

pawan kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is on a break and he is recovering from his recent surgery. The actor is on a break and he will return back to his political engagements very soon. But Pawan Kalyan is not in a mood to take up any new films this year. Though he has Surendar Reddy’s film under pre-production, the actor made it clear that he would not allocate dates for the film in 2026. As per the reports, Pawan Kalyan will take up two projects next year: Surendar Reddy’s film and OG 2.

The actor is also not interested to discuss any new scripts this year. Some of the top production houses are ready to work with Pawan Kalyan but the actor has changed his mind after the debacle of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. However, he promised to do films for Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory and others. For 2026, Pawan Kalyan will take up no film engagements.

Next HBD Vijay Deverakonda: A star, and here to stay Previous When will Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Release?
else

TRENDING

image
Birthday Treat from Rowdy Janardhana: Vijay Deverakonda Look Goes Viral
image
OTT Deals Disrupts Release Charts of Indian Films
image
Adivi Sesh‘s Dacoit Trending Top 1 On National OTT Charts

Latest

image
Birthday Treat from Rowdy Janardhana: Vijay Deverakonda Look Goes Viral
image
OTT Deals Disrupts Release Charts of Indian Films
image
Adivi Sesh‘s Dacoit Trending Top 1 On National OTT Charts
image
Priyadarshi’s ‘Court’ Movie-Like Twist in Real Life? Honeytrap, Extortion and POCSO Claims Rock Karimnagar MP son
image
Lagaan Combo after 25 years

Most Read

image
Priyadarshi’s ‘Court’ Movie-Like Twist in Real Life? Honeytrap, Extortion and POCSO Claims Rock Karimnagar MP son
image
Breaking: Vijay Set to Form Government in Tamil Nadu
image
Revanth Reddy Says Working 18 Hours a Day for Telangana Development, Vows to Transform Kodangal into Education and Industrial Hub

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album