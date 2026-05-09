HBD Vijay Deverakonda: A star, and here to stay

In just fifteen years, Vijay Deverakonda has built a career that many actors can only dream of. Entering the industry without any film background, Vijay carved his own path with dedication, passion, and relentless hard work. From Pelli Choopulu to Arjun Reddy, Vijay’s rise has been phenomenal. Entertainers like Geetha Govindam became a blockbuster family entertainer and his first hundred-crore success. Over the years, Vijay has balanced intense performances with commercial entertainers, winning audiences of every category. Audiences praised his screen presence immensely.

Today, the scale of films being announced with him clearly reflects his market and influence. Projects like Rowdy Janardhana, Ranabali, Shouryuv’s next directorial, and the prestigious Vyra banner film prove that filmmakers strongly trust Vijay’s theatrical pull and ability to carry massive stories on his shoulders. Directors believe he can bring depth and authenticity to every character, which is why such versatile scripts continue to come his way.

Apart from films, Vijay Deverakonda has earned immense admiration for his humanitarian efforts. Through the Deverakonda Foundation’s Middle Class Fund during COVID, he supported struggling families with essentials, financial aid, and youth employment initiatives. Via “DevaraSanta,” he sponsors vacations for fans and arranges ice cream trucks on birthdays. During Kushi, he donated ₹1 lakh each to 100 families. Vijay also personally connects with fans and recently announced scholarships for government school students in his hometown Thummanpet.

Vijay has also successfully expanded into business and entrepreneurship. His youth-centric fashion label “Rwdy Wear” has become a recognizable brand, while his multiplex and restaurant ventures showcase his growing business ambitions. Recently, Vijay married actress Rashmika Mandanna, and the “Virosh” wedding became a nationwide sensation. Wishes poured in from celebrities, politicians, sports personalities, and fans across the country, including blessings from Narendra Modi. Following the wedding, Vijay and Rashmika organized food donation programs and temple offerings in several locations. Happy Birthday to the sensational Rowdy star.