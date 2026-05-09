Adivi Sesh‘s Dacoit Trending Top 1 On National OTT Charts

Adivi Sesh is dominating the digital landscape as Dacoit trends at number one all over India on Amazon Prime Video. After winning over audiences in cinemas, the movie has successfully transitioned into a major OTT sensation. The film boasts a stellar ensemble, with Mrunal Thakur starring as the female lead alongside powerhouse performers like Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj.

​Available in four South Indian languages, the film has sparked a massive wave of excitement across social media platforms. Much of this credit goes to Adivi Sesh’s penchant for delivering good content that pushes the envelope. His dedication to curating unique stories has clearly paid off, as viewers from various regions are praising the film’s intensity and fresh approach. It is rare to see such a unanimous positive reception across multiple languages and platforms simultaneously.

​Director Shaneil Deo deserves immense praise for his sharp execution, while the grand production values highlight the commitment of producer Supriya Yarlagadda and presenter Annapurna Studios. The film looks and feels international, raising the bar for the action-thriller genre. Dacoit is a clear winner that balances strong performances with high-end technical craft, making it a must-watch for anyone who values quality storytelling. Hence, it is dominating the charts.