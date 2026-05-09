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Home > Movie News

Pooja Hegde slips into a Floral Bikini

Published on May 9, 2026 by swathy

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Pooja Hegde slips into a Floral Bikini

Pooja Hegde needs a solid hit to continue to sign films. The actress slipped into a floral bikini showing off her abs and curves. The actress posted some of the clicks in the bikini on her Instagram page. The actress will be seen in a bikini in ai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in a song. The actress posted the clicks on her official social media page and they are viral all over the internet. Pooja Hegde also lost weight and she looked super fit in the bikini. Pooja Hegde is in plans to make her comeback in Tollywood and she is yet to announce her next Telugu film.

Next Telangana Plans ‘Traffic-Free Hyderabad’, Seeks Centre’s Support for Musi Rejuvenation Previous Ranabaali: Vijay effort stuns in Birthday special Glimpse
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TRENDING

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Pooja Hegde slips into a Floral Bikini
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Latest

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