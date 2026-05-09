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Home > Movie News

Ranabaali: Vijay effort stuns in Birthday special Glimpse

Published on May 9, 2026 by swathy

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Ranabaali: Vijay effort stuns in Birthday special Glimpse

A special birthday glimpse from Ranabaali has been released by the makers, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at Vijay Deverakonda’s hard work and commitment for the film. The glimpse has instantly gone viral, with audiences praising the actor’s transformation and dedication for the challenging role of Ranabaali.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set in the colonial era and revolves around forgotten historical events from South India. Vijay Deverakonda is playing a fierce rebel warrior in the movie, while Rashmika Mandanna essays a powerful character named Jayamma. The film marks another exciting collaboration between Vijay and Rahul after their successful film Taxiwaala.

The birthday glimpse showcases the actor training rigorously with Stallion horses for large-scale action sequences. Industry sources reveal that the production team invested heavily in practical action episodes to maintain realism. Vijay reportedly practiced horse riding for long hours every day and continued filming despite suffering minor injuries during rehearsals.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also features Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo in an important role as a British officer. Music for the film is composed by Ajay-Atul, while cinematography is handled by Nirav Shah. Ranabaali is gearing up for a massive pan-India release on September 11 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

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