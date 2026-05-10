Karthi’s Mission Tollywood

Tamil actor Karthi has a great fanbase in Telugu and his films are getting a wide release in Telugu along with Tamil. The actor had plans to do a straight Telugu films since years after Oopiri but it did not materialize. The Tamil actor is now lining up back-to-back films in Telugu. He signed a film in the direction of Kalyan Shankar and the shoot commenced recently. Sithara Entertainments are the producers.

Speculations are strong about Karthi working with top Tollywood director Boyapati Sreenu for a project. The discussions are going on. Karthi has allocated dates for HIT 4 next year and the project will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu. Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema will produce this prestigious film. Apart from these, Karthi is also in talks with Vivek Athreya for a film. Karthi seems to be on a mission in Tollywood with back-to-back films.