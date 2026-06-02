Don 3: Bollywood Trying Hard to Close the Issue

Bollywood is in a struggling phase and the controversies are turning out to be huge hurdles. The recent Don 3 controversy has turned out to be the point of discussion across the country. There are mixed reactions from all the sides. Ranveer Singh’s ban is not supported by many as the daily wage workers and others would lose work at this time when several projects in Hindi cinema are kept on hold. Several producers and actors are on a hunt for legal ways if they face such challenges in the future.

Some of the top celebrities are involved and they are negotiating to close the issue outside the court. Some of them have even suggested Ranveer Singh to approach the court and find the best resolution. There are a lot of stories on social media from both sides and it is quite hard to figure out who is right in this issue. Farhan Akhtar has spent ample time on Don 3 and he may be emotional. Ranveer Singh has changed his mind after the super success of Dhurandhar and this also makes sense. For now, Bollywood is trying hard to close the issue at the earliest.