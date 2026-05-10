Vijay Takes Oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister After Dramatic Political Twist

Tamil Nadu has entered a new political era with TVK chief Vijay officially taking oath as the Chief Minister of the state. After days of intense political suspense and unexpected twists, the path for government formation was finally cleared. Vijay was sworn in amid massive celebrations by supporters who gathered in huge numbers to witness the historic moment.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Governor R. N. Ravi administered the oath to Vijay, who took charge under his full name C. Joseph Vijay. The emotional atmosphere inside the venue reflected the significance of the moment as the actor-turned-politician became Chief Minister in his very first electoral attempt.

Vijay’s First Three Decisions as Chief Minister

Soon after assuming office, Vijay signed three major files that immediately became the talking point across Tamil Nadu politics.

His first signature approved free electricity up to 200 units for eligible households. The second decision focused on women’s safety. The government announced the creation of a special surveillance and rapid response wing similar to She Teams. The third decision targeted the growing drug menace in the state. Vijay approved the formation of a dedicated anti-drug enforcement system across all districts.

These early moves were seen as a direct message from the new Chief Minister that his administration would focus on welfare, safety, and law enforcement from day one.

Emotional Speech Wins Attention

Vijay’s first speech as Chief Minister quickly went viral on social media. Speaking emotionally before party workers and supporters, he said he understood poverty and hunger because he had experienced struggles in life himself.

He described himself as an ordinary man who rose through the love of the people. Vijay said he entered politics because people treated him like a family member and encouraged him to serve society beyond cinema.

“I am one among you. I know what hardship means. I will never cheat people with false promises,” Vijay declared during his address.

He also promised that public money would not be wasted or misused under his government. Vijay made it clear that there would be only one power center in TVK and asserted that leadership decisions would remain under his control.

Attack on the Previous Government Over Debt

In one of the strongest moments of his speech, Vijay revealed that Tamil Nadu was currently facing debt close to Rs 10 lakh crore. He accused the previous administration of leaving behind a weak financial system and announced that a white paper on the state’s finances would soon be released.

The statement immediately triggered political reactions because opposition leaders had already questioned whether TVK could manage governance and fulfill election promises in a fragile coalition setup.

Former Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had earlier urged the new government to continue existing welfare schemes. Opposition parties also claimed Vijay’s alliance would struggle to survive politically. However, the new Chief Minister used his first address to project confidence and administrative clarity.

Coalition Support Helped TVK Form Government

Tamil Nadu witnessed a hung assembly after the election results. Despite the uncertainty, TVK managed to secure support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML. Their backing helped Vijay cross the majority mark and form the government.

Political observers believe the development has changed the traditional power structure of Tamil Nadu politics. For decades, the state was dominated by the DMK and AIADMK. Vijay’s rise has now created a fresh political force with strong youth appeal and massive public attention.

“This Is a New Beginning”

Vijay ended his speech with a strong appeal for unity and social harmony. He promised to protect secular values and strengthen women’s safety while taking strict action against drugs and alcohol abuse.

Calling his swearing-in “a new beginning,” Vijay said his government would remain connected to ordinary people. He thanked millions of supporters, including young fans and online volunteers, for standing by him during the election campaign.

Tamil Nadu politics has now entered an entirely new phase. With huge public expectations and intense political scrutiny, all eyes are now on how Vijay transforms his popularity into governance.