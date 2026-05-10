Suriya’s Karuppu Struggling for Buzz

Suriya has been struggling to deliver a decent hit since years. He is never a failed actor but his choice of films left him criticized. His next film Karuppu is slated for release on May 14th and there are hardly any promotions seen. The Telugu audience are not aware that Karuppu is releasing as Veerabhadrudu in Telugu on May 14th. With just five days away from release, the makers haven’t started the promotions or events. The trailer of Karuppu is expected to be released this evening.

Karuppu is the first film of Suriya which is releasing with zero buzz. The expectations on the film are poor. With the political fever in Tamil Nadu, Karuppu may not open on a grand note. Considering the buzz and expectations, Karuppu will struggle to open on a decent note in the Telugu states. The trailer of the film has to generate the buzz around. RJ Balaji is the director of this action drama and Trisha is the heroine. Dream Warrior Pictures are the producers.